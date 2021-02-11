The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] Revenue clocked in at $9.60 million, up 104.45% YTD: What’s Next?

The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OLB] price surged by 35.57 percent to reach at $2.65. The company report on February 10, 2021 that OLB Group Announces Plan to Offer Cryptocurrency Payment Options via Blockchain Technology on its OMNICOMMERCE Platform and SecurePay TM Gateway.

OLB’s SecurePay TM Payment Gateway to Enable Merchants to Seamlessly Offer Cryptocurrency Payments.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI across all merchant platforms. Merchants utilizing the OLB SecurePay gateway service or the OmniSoft cloud-based business management platform will immediately have the option to accept these alternative contactless payment methods without any equipment changes. Our systems will be wallet agnostic and, integrating them with third-party software, customers will be able to seamlessly pay with Cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask TM, Coinbase Wallet TM, Crypto.com and Trust Wallets TM.

A sum of 20043723 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 90.74K shares. The OLB Group Inc. shares reached a high of $16.40 and dropped to a low of $9.25 until finishing in the latest session at $10.10.

Guru’s Opinion on The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The OLB Group Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

OLB Stock Performance Analysis:

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.19. With this latest performance, OLB shares gained by 90.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.43 for The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into The OLB Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.61 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. The OLB Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.05.

Return on Total Capital for OLB is now -2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.33. Additionally, OLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] managed to generate an average of -$55,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.The OLB Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.00% of OLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 311,010, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in OLB stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $1000.0 in OLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The OLB Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OLB] by around 313,051 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 28 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 24 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,051 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 28 shares during the same period.