The Macerich Company [MAC] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $12

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.05. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Macerich Declares The Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Shares.

The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7358444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Macerich Company stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.31%.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $2.08 billion, with 149.63 million shares outstanding and 138.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 7358444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Macerich Company [MAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $8 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.56, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.12 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.57 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.62.

Earnings analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $1,674 million, or 93.00% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,562,964, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,011,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.2 million in MAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.27 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly -17.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 13,015,450 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 14,198,479 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 101,075,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,289,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,548,976 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,039,608 shares during the same period.