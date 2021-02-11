The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Stock trading around $24.55 per share: What’s Next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] price plunged by -6.62 percent to reach at -$1.74. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend for Ninth Consecutive Year.

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.27 per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. The increase in the dividend from $0.255 to $0.27 per share represents a 6 percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

# # #.

A sum of 9038943 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.70M shares. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $25.50 and dropped to a low of $23.962 until finishing in the latest session at $24.55.

The one-year IPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.32. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $26.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $19 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on IPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.25, while it was recorded at 25.85 for the last single week of trading, and 19.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 15.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.95. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $12,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 2.20%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,022 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,790,051, which is approximately 7.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,407,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $880.57 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -14.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 30,093,281 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 25,960,592 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 325,173,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,227,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,367,489 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 860,230 shares during the same period.