The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $14

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.70%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Goodyear Reports Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2020 Results.

– Fourth quarter Goodyear net income of $63 million; adjusted net income of $103 million.

– Fourth quarter segment operating income of $302 million, up 25% from the prior year.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock rose by 2.27%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.47. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.94 billion, with 234.00 million shares outstanding and 232.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 7835533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.70. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.92 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.57 and a Gross Margin at +24.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.11.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.08. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$4,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,435 million, or 83.30% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,779,195, which is approximately 8.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,393,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.11 million in GT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $162.39 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 3.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 14,963,472 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 14,531,912 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 150,982,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,477,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,081,017 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,873 shares during the same period.