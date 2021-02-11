Tengasco Inc. [TGC] moved up 77.19: Why It’s Important

Tengasco Inc. [AMEX: TGC] closed the trading session at $5.05 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.51, while the highest price level was $5.15. The company report on January 26, 2021 that STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 307.26 percent and weekly performance of 97.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 595.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 232.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 445.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, TGC reached to a volume of 20317004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tengasco Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

TGC stock trade performance evaluation

Tengasco Inc. [TGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.27. With this latest performance, TGC shares gained by 232.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 595.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 721.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.02 for Tengasco Inc. [TGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.63, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 0.98 for the last 200 days.

Tengasco Inc. [TGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tengasco Inc. [TGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.28 and a Gross Margin at +16.23. Tengasco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.88.

Return on Total Capital for TGC is now -7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tengasco Inc. [TGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.25. Additionally, TGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tengasco Inc. [TGC] managed to generate an average of -$36,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Tengasco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Tengasco Inc. [TGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 52.80% of TGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 218,185, which is approximately 5.513% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 74,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in TGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.14 million in TGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tengasco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Tengasco Inc. [AMEX:TGC] by around 11,464 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 22,623 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 331,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 40 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 22,623 shares during the same period.