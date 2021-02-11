Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] Revenue clocked in at $4.71 million, up 63.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ: SFET] gained 14.29% on the last trading session, reaching $2.32 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Safe-T Group to Present at the CYBERSEC 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Company to Showcase ZoneZero™ Secure Access Platform for On-Premise and Hybrid Cloud Environments to Worldwide Cyber Leaders.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announced that Mr. Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development of Safe-T Group, will present Safe-T’s unique ZoneZero™ technology at the CYBERSEC 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Safe-T Group Ltd represents 18.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.11 million with the latest information. SFET stock price has been found in the range of $1.84 to $2.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SFET reached a trading volume of 3256761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.10. With this latest performance, SFET shares gained by 46.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.98 for Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.45, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -254.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.81. Safe-T Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395.80.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -119.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -376.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -394.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.95. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

An analysis of insider ownership at Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.54% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 50,717, which is approximately 2644.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 17,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $28000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 103,059 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 163,606 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 143,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,190 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 157,128 shares during the same period.