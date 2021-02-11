Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently 7.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 7.52% or 32.67 points to close at $467.30 with a heavy trading volume of 8027158 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 18. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

It opened the trading session at $436.46, the shares rose to $484.8499 and dropped to $433.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded 210.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -702.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 8027158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $321.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $375 to $460, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 315 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 21.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.27.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 366.03, while it was recorded at 439.91 for the last single week of trading, and 214.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

There are presently around $37,613 million, or 74.20% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,686,337, which is approximately 8.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,715,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.99 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 2.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 10,700,044 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 8,029,548 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 61,760,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,490,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,098,743 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 608,243 shares during the same period.