Robert W. Baird lifts Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APRE] jumped around 0.99 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.15 at the close of the session, up 13.83%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Aprea Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, announced that Christian S. Schade, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of the Aprea website at Link.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 65.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APRE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.30 and lowest of $7.2327 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.12, which means current price is +74.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, APRE reached a trading volume of 4154985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRE shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97.

How has APRE stock performed recently?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.28. With this latest performance, APRE shares gained by 55.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.82, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.67 for the last 200 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRE.

Insider trade positions for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]

There are presently around $111 million, or 88.70% of APRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,268,718, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,212,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.84 million in APRE stocks shares; and VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.28 million in APRE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APRE] by around 1,415,662 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,579,194 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,516,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,511,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,666 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 209,318 shares during the same period.