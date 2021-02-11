Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Is Currently 12.73 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.86. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Predictive Oncology’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Helomics announces the start of its drug repurposing project using its ground-breaking PeDAL™ platform for ovarian cancer.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that it will start an in-house drug repurposing project, focused on ovarian cancer, using its proprietary AI-driven, patient centric discovery platform – PeDAL™. The project will use PeDAL to rapidly and cost-effectively profile panel of existing drugs against hundreds of patient cell lines. This process will generate data on which compounds are active against which specific patient profile(s), delivering both proof data for the PeDAL approach and valuable Intellectual Property (IP) for the company.

“With our Helomics division’s deep experience in clinical profiling of patient tumor drug response, plus our unique PeDAL platform, we have all the components to perform in-house drug repositioning and even full drug discovery. We are very excited to kick-off this first project focused on ovarian cancer. Our expectations are that the project will have significant value by generating proof data for our PeDAL approach, which will be useful in our commercial discussions with Pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the project will also demonstrate the long-term value of Helomics unique data,” explained Dr. Carl Schwartz, CEO of Predictive Oncology.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 51.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POAI stock has inclined by 181.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.47% and gained 153.96% year-on date.

The market cap for POAI stock reached $59.58 million, with 30.43 million shares outstanding and 16.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 14507752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

POAI stock trade performance evaluation

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.22. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 106.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.03 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9521, while it was recorded at 1.5660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1591 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 278,567, which is approximately 708.589% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 31,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $34000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 263,089 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 743,231 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 647,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,200 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 732,846 shares during the same period.