Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] moved up 19.85: Why It’s Important

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [AMEX: PLAG] gained 19.85% or 0.54 points to close at $3.26 with a heavy trading volume of 1549306 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Planet Green Holdings Corp. Entered Into Financing Transaction.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced that the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with three investors (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will receive gross proceeds of $6,750,000 in the aggregate, in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 2,700,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, representing a purchase price of approximately $2.50 per share. The Transaction will be closed on customary closing conditions of this type of transaction.

Forward Looking Statements.

It opened the trading session at $2.79, the shares rose to $3.50 and dropped to $2.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLAG points out that the company has recorded 72.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -113.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 279.44K shares, PLAG reached to a volume of 1549306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Green Holdings Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for PLAG stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.37. With this latest performance, PLAG shares gained by 18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.41 for Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.32 for the last 200 days.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.55. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.90.

Return on Total Capital for PLAG is now -5.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.58. Additionally, PLAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] managed to generate an average of -$24,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of PLAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAG stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 15,774, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in PLAG stocks shares; and ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $3000.0 in PLAG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Green Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. [AMEX:PLAG] by around 18,104 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 36,736 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 35,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,104 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 36,736 shares during the same period.