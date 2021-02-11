PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $11

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PHAS] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 22.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.55. The company report on January 28, 2021 that PhaseBio Announces Dosing of First Patient in European Union as Part of REVERSE-IT Global Phase 3 Trial of Bentracimab for Reversal of Antiplatelet Effects of Ticagrelor.

Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of mortality in both the European Union and globally, with antiplatelet therapy being a core treatment to prevent cardiovascular events.

The lack of reversal agents for patients taking antiplatelet therapies who require urgent surgery or experience a major bleeding event remains a critical unmet need.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2773762 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 11.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for PHAS stock reached $158.64 million, with 29.24 million shares outstanding and 26.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 295.85K shares, PHAS reached a trading volume of 2773762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]?

Stifel have made an estimate for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 144.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

How has PHAS stock performed recently?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.29. With this latest performance, PHAS shares gained by 36.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.74 for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7951.65. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6825.57.

Return on Total Capital for PHAS is now -67.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.47. Additionally, PHAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] managed to generate an average of -$981,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHAS.

Insider trade positions for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]

There are presently around $79 million, or 62.70% of PHAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHAS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,643,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,329,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.08 million in PHAS stocks shares; and JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION – JJDC, INC., currently with $7.28 million in PHAS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PHAS] by around 713,421 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,688,882 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,042,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,444,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHAS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 244,238 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 760,847 shares during the same period.