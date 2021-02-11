Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Stock trading around $45.90 per share: What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] price surged by 16.08 percent to reach at $6.36. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Reported revenue is consistent with the Company’s press release issued on January 11, 2021.

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights.

A sum of 12853107 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.85M shares. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares reached a high of $51.88 and dropped to a low of $45.3911 until finishing in the latest session at $45.90.

The one-year PACB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -89.28. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACB in the course of the last twelve months was 569.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.82. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 33.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 926.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1008.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.89 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.19, while it was recorded at 39.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.57.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -81.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.30. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$208,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PACB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,075 million, or 95.00% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,844,780, which is approximately 141.084% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,115,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.67 million in PACB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $424.65 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 58.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 62,560,380 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,053,408 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 69,035,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,649,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,194,652 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 9,324,821 shares during the same period.