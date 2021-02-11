Oppenheimer lifts Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANCN] surged by $5.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.55 during the day while it closed the day at $7.96. The company report on February 10, 2021 that ANCHIANO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. – ANCN.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NasdaqGS: ANCN) with Chemomab Ltd. pursuant to which Anchiano shareholders will end up owning only approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock has also gained 200.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANCN stock has inclined by 494.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 637.04% and gained 360.12% year-on date.

The market cap for ANCN stock reached $59.06 million, with 7.42 million shares outstanding and 3.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ANCN reached a trading volume of 45949039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.04.

ANCN stock trade performance evaluation

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 200.38. With this latest performance, ANCN shares gained by 292.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 637.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 521.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.34 for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ANCN is now -262.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -374.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -393.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.49. Additionally, ANCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,700,735 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANCN.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.46% of ANCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANCN stocks are: PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ with ownership of 369,640, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.82% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 85,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ANCN stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $73000.0 in ANCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANCN] by around 98,608 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 394,875 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 25,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANCN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,608 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 394,875 shares during the same period.