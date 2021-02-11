Opera Limited [OPRA] Stock trading around $11.25 per share: What’s Next?

Opera Limited [NASDAQ: OPRA] gained 14.21% or 1.4 points to close at $11.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1686297 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Opera Limited to announce fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Opera expects that both revenue and adjusted EBITDA will exceed the top end of fourth quarter guidance ranges. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 25th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

It opened the trading session at $9.85, the shares rose to $12.00 and dropped to $9.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPRA points out that the company has recorded 13.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 254.69K shares, OPRA reached to a volume of 1686297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opera Limited [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Opera Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Opera Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on OPRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Limited is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for OPRA stock

Opera Limited [OPRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.69. With this latest performance, OPRA shares gained by 21.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.83 for Opera Limited [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 9.73 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Opera Limited [OPRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opera Limited [OPRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.17 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. Opera Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.29.

Return on Total Capital for OPRA is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opera Limited [OPRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.25. Additionally, OPRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opera Limited [OPRA] managed to generate an average of $70,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Opera Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Opera Limited [OPRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Opera Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPRA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Opera Limited [OPRA]

Positions in Opera Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Opera Limited [NASDAQ:OPRA] by around 442,796 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,574,141 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,005,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,022,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPRA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,571 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 916,653 shares during the same period.