ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Stock trading around $39.93 per share: What’s Next?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.21%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that RSL10 Smart Shot Camera from ON Semiconductor Enables Event Triggered Imaging with AI.

Ultra-low-power platform based on RSL10 SIP and ARX3A0 brings automatic image recognition to the IoT.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq:ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is pleased to introduce the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera, combining cloud-based AI with ultra-low-power image capture and recognition, to enable a new generation of IoT endpoints.

Over the last 12 months, ON stock rose by 86.59%. The one-year ON Semiconductor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.25. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.30 billion, with 410.80 million shares outstanding and 407.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, ON stock reached a trading volume of 8497681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $38 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $43, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on ON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 72.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.21. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.00 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.06, while it was recorded at 39.37 for the last single week of trading, and 24.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.67. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.78%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,652 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,848,324, which is approximately 1.087% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,996,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 2.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 37,769,674 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 51,711,235 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 320,561,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,042,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,630,094 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 15,583,881 shares during the same period.