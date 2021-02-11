Northland Capital lifts Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 12.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.91. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Avaya Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Guidance raised reflecting improved performance across key business metrics.

Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $743 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4639755 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avaya Holdings Corp. stands at 7.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.82%.

The market cap for AVYA stock reached $2.64 billion, with 83.50 million shares outstanding and 82.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, AVYA reached a trading volume of 4639755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVYA shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVYA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has AVYA stock performed recently?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.64. With this latest performance, AVYA shares gained by 56.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.10 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.28, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 16.43 for the last 200 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.39. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.67.

Return on Total Capital for AVYA is now 5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,359.75. Additionally, AVYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,335.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] managed to generate an average of -$82,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avaya Holdings Corp. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

There are presently around $2,696 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,151,597, which is approximately -8.006% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,705,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.59 million in AVYA stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $186.0 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly 43.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 12,283,319 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 12,270,183 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 67,870,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,424,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,422,543 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,141,269 shares during the same period.