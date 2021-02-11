New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] gain 25.70% so far this year. What now?

New Frontier Health Corporation [NYSE: NFH] gained 11.33% or 1.1 points to close at $10.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2710012 shares. The company report on February 10, 2021 that New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Receipt of Clarification to Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal.

New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (“UFH”), announced that, following its announcement of receipt a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated February 9, 2021, from a buyer group consisting of New Frontier Public Holding Ltd. (“NFPH”), Carnival Investments Limited, a company affiliated with Leung Kam Chung (the “Chairman”), Roberta Lipson and her affiliates (collectively, the “CEO”), Max Rising International Limited, a company affiliated with Carl Wu (the “President”), Ying Zeng (the “COO”), Vivo Capital Fund IX (Cayman), L.P.(“Vivo”), NF SPAC Holding Limited and Sun Hing Associates Limited (together with NF SPAC Holding Limited, “Nan Fung”), Brave Peak Limited (“Shimao”), Aspex Master Fund (“Aspex”), Smart Scene Investment Limited (“Hysan”), and LY Holding Co., Limited (“LY” and, together with NFPH, the Chairman, the CEO, the President, the COO, Vivo, Nan Fung, Shimao, Aspex and Hysan, the “Buyer Group”), the Company received a clarification from representatives of the Buyer Group indicating that, the Buyer Group intends to, at a later time and in connection with the going-private transaction proposed by the Buyer Group, also propose to acquire all outstanding warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company not already beneficially owned by members of the Buyer Group or their affiliates. At this time, the Company has not received from the Buyer Group a proposal to acquire the warrants, nor any indication of the terms and conditions of any such proposal.

The Company cautions the holders of the Company’s securities and others considering trading the Company’s securities that the Board has just received the proposal letter and the subsequent clarification, and has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the proposal letter or the subsequent clarification or make any decision with respect to the Company’s response to the proposal. There can be no assurance that any proposal will be made by the Buyer Group with respect to the warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company, that any definitive offer will be made by the Buyer Group with respect to any securities of the Company, that any agreement will be executed relating to the proposed transaction or any other transaction or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

It opened the trading session at $11.05, the shares rose to $11.30 and dropped to $10.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NFH points out that the company has recorded 38.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 134.95K shares, NFH reached to a volume of 2710012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFH shares is $12.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Frontier Health Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.05. With this latest performance, NFH shares gained by 24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.03 for New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.81 and a Gross Margin at +11.39. New Frontier Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Total Capital for NFH is now -2.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.56. Additionally, NFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] managed to generate an average of -$9,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.New Frontier Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH]

There are presently around $580 million, or 47.30% of NFH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFH stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 14,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,173,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.2 million in NFH stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $91.27 million in NFH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Frontier Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in New Frontier Health Corporation [NYSE:NFH] by around 1,871,624 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 3,359,762 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 54,520,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,752,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,913 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,130,363 shares during the same period.