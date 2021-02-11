Thursday, February 11, 2021
New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Is Currently 13.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Annabelle Farmer

New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX: GBR] gained 13.43% on the last trading session, reaching $8.70 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), ( the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $2,182,000 or ($0.43) per share, compared to a net loss of $2,320,000 or ($0.45) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded net revenue from continuing operations of $82,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $2,100,000. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $22,000 from continuing operations and a loss of $2,342,000 from discontinued operations.

New Concept Energy Inc. represents 5.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.07 million with the latest information. GBR stock price has been found in the range of $7.05 to $10.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, GBR reached a trading volume of 4892272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Concept Energy Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 225.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GBR stock

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.57. With this latest performance, GBR shares gained by 322.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 474.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 687.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.10 and a Gross Margin at -16.27. New Concept Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -398.64.

Return on Total Capital for GBR is now -13.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.17. Additionally, GBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] managed to generate an average of -$470,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.New Concept Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.80 and a Current Ratio set at 38.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of GBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 71,390, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.63% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 39,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in GBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in GBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Concept Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX:GBR] by around 71,504 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 13,723 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 70,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,390 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,285 shares during the same period.

