Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] is 101.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] price surged by 20.69 percent to reach at $0.54. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Neptune Acquires Controlling Interest in Sprout Foods, a Fast-Growing 3-Brand Portfolio, in Landmark Transaction.

Neptune partners with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital to continue Sprout’s growth.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose- driven lifestyle brands, announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Sprout Foods (“Sprout”), a portfolio investment of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital (“MSEC”). As part of the transaction, investment funds managed by MSEC will become a major shareholder in Neptune and partner with the company to grow Sprout within Neptune’s brand portfolio of consumer product goods.

A sum of 26866475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $3.60 and dropped to a low of $2.88 until finishing in the latest session at $3.15.

The one-year NEPT stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for NEPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEPT shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95.

NEPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.50. With this latest performance, NEPT shares gained by 70.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.50 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.86 and a Gross Margin at -24.39. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.77.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -60.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$368,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

NEPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEPT.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63 million, or 19.14% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 19,436,906, which is approximately 5.424% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 2,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.87 million in NEPT stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $1.08 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly -21.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 4,093,611 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 559,310 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,597,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,250,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,610,195 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 398,018 shares during the same period.