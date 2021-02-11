MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] Is Currently 12.24 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MIND Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MIND] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 12.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.75. The company report on January 14, 2021 that MIND Technology to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference.

MIND Technology, Inc. (“MIND” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MIND) announced that its senior management will participate in NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investment Conference virtually on January 20, 2021.

Rob Capps, Co-CEO and Dennis Morris, COO, are scheduled to present at 9:45 EST the morning of Wednesday, January 20th. The conference is virtual and may be attended with no cost or obligation by visiting www.noblecon17.com. After the presentation has been completed, MIND’s slide presentation and a replay of the video presentation will be available at https://ir.mind-technology.com/events-and-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1944187 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MIND Technology Inc. stands at 9.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.09%.

The market cap for MIND stock reached $35.86 million, with 12.31 million shares outstanding and 12.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 252.32K shares, MIND reached a trading volume of 1944187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]?

Sidoti have made an estimate for MIND Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2014, representing the official price target for MIND Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Buy rating on MIND stock. On June 08, 2011, analysts increased their price target for MIND shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MIND Technology Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has MIND stock performed recently?

MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.31. With this latest performance, MIND shares gained by 28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.98 for MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.69. MIND Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.45.

Return on Total Capital for MIND is now -18.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.83. Additionally, MIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] managed to generate an average of -$48,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.MIND Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MIND Technology Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIND Technology Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]

There are presently around $15 million, or 48.00% of MIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIND stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 2,411,101, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 626,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in MIND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.49 million in MIND stock with ownership of nearly 20.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MIND Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in MIND Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MIND] by around 726,173 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,158,676 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,181,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,066,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIND stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,919 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 792,241 shares during the same period.