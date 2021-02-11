MetLife Inc. [MET] Revenue clocked in at $67.84 billion, up 17.06% YTD: What’s Next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] gained 0.99% or 0.54 points to close at $54.96 with a heavy trading volume of 7281321 shares. The company report on February 8, 2021 that MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 12,000 Dow Retirees and Beneficiaries.

~ Pension risk transfer agreement covers approximately $700 million in pension obligations ~.

MetLife, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, has entered into an agreement with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to provide annuity benefits to approximately 12,000 retirees and beneficiaries in Dow’s defined benefit (DB) pension plans, representing pension obligations of approximately $700 million.

It opened the trading session at $54.58, the shares rose to $55.225 and dropped to $54.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MET points out that the company has recorded 35.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, MET reached to a volume of 7281321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $39 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.00 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.70, while it was recorded at 53.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.91 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 8.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.34. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.15.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MetLife Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 4.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $36,314 million, or 77.40% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 66,743,932, which is approximately 0.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,209,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.35 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,750,919 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 47,391,213 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 583,596,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,738,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,935,732 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,307 shares during the same period.