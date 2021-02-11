Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Stock trading around $3.05 per share: What’s Next?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] closed the trading session at $3.05 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.90, while the highest price level was $3.39. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Mereo BioPharma Group plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 34,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of $2.90 per ADS. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $100.1 million. In addition, Mereo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,175,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS represents five ordinary shares of Mereo. All of the ADSs in the offering will be sold by Mereo. The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

SVB Leerink is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company are acting as the co-lead managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.80 percent and weekly performance of 9.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, MREO reached to a volume of 9468871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.26

MREO stock trade performance evaluation

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, MREO shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -60.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.61. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$966,345 per employee.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 21.62% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,220,938, which is approximately 699.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,029,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.29 million in MREO stocks shares; and HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $4.87 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly 1178.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 9,595,120 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,025,891 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,451,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,072,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,167,775 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 845,608 shares during the same period.