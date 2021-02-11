Market cap of U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] reaches 109.56M – now what?

U.S. Global Investors Inc. [NASDAQ: GROW] gained 20.15% on the last trading session, reaching $8.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that U.S. Global Investors Announces a 100% Increase in Monthly Dividend.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 100% increase in the monthly dividend, from $0.0025 per share to $0.0050.

The Board has approved an additional dividend payment in the month of February at the rate of $0.0025 per share. In addition to the already-approved $0.0025 payment on February 22, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, the Board has approved a second monthly dividend of $0.0025 to be paid February 26 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 16. The March dividend will be paid at the higher rate of $0.005 on March 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. represents 15.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.56 million with the latest information. GROW stock price has been found in the range of $6.51 to $8.2368.

If compared to the average trading volume of 275.78K shares, GROW reached a trading volume of 2168997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Global Investors Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.97. With this latest performance, GROW shares gained by 51.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 496.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.54 for U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.61. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.73.

Return on Total Capital for GROW is now -22.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.19. Additionally, GROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Global Investors Inc. [GROW] managed to generate an average of -$194,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

There are presently around $35 million, or 39.40% of GROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROW stocks are: DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 965,769, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 721,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 million in GROW stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $4.18 million in GROW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Global Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Global Investors Inc. [NASDAQ:GROW] by around 1,692,587 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 294,504 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,203,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,190,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROW stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,656,202 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 217,015 shares during the same period.