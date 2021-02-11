Market cap of Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] reaches 23.39M – now what?

Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX: MXC] gained 29.82% on the last trading session, reaching $11.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE American: MXC) reported net income of $80,497 for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the Company’s third quarter of fiscal 2021. This compares to net income of $35,196 for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

Operating revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $699,894, compared to $769,778 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. This is the result of a 13% increase in oil production, an 8% increase in gas production and a 29% increase in gas prices partially offset by a 28% decrease in oil prices.

Mexco Energy Corporation represents 2.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.39 million with the latest information. MXC stock price has been found in the range of $8.19 to $14.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 123.38K shares, MXC reached a trading volume of 1146925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mexco Energy Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.72. With this latest performance, MXC shares gained by 60.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Mexco Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MXC is now -0.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, MXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] managed to generate an average of -$16,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Mexco Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of MXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 11,000, which is approximately 5.769% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in MXC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in MXC stock with ownership of nearly 15.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mexco Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX:MXC] by around 735 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 12,833 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,832 shares during the same period.