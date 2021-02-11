Market cap of LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] reaches 30.89M – now what?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] gained 3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $2.04 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2021 that LM Funding America Inc. Announces Silcox Replaces Traber on Board of Directors.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or “LMFA”), a technology-based specialty finance company, announced the resignation of Martin Traber from the Board of Directors and the election of Frank Silcox to the Board of Directors to complete Mr. Traber’s current term, which expires at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Traber left the board of LMFA in order to become a director of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc., (“LMAO”) (NASDAQ:LMAO), a specialty acquisition company sponsored by a subsidiary of LMFA. Mr. Silcox returns as an independent director of LMFA after originally founding the Company and having served as the manager of LMFA’s predecessor and wholly-owned subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, from inception in January 2008 until December 31, 2014.

On January 28, 2020, LMAO closed its initial public offering. “We believe LMFA is best served by Mr. Traber’s active participation on the board of LMAO, where we hope his contacts and experience will contribute to a successful merger transaction for our sponsored SPAC”, said Bruce M. Rodgers, chief executive officer of LMFA and LMAO.

LM Funding America Inc. represents 26.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.89 million with the latest information. LMFA stock price has been found in the range of $1.88 to $2.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.99M shares, LMFA reached a trading volume of 7246717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, LMFA shares dropped by -16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.23, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.00 and a Gross Margin at +79.28. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.32.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.75. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$333,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.30% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 267,075, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.73% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 147,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in LMFA stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.24 million in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 816,302 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 365 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 75,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,922 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 201 shares during the same period.