Market cap of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] reaches 431.90M – now what?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] closed the trading session at $18.17 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.90, while the highest price level was $19.30. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Blueberries Medical Appoints Former Clever Leaves Global Head of B2B as President of Latin American Operations.

Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or “Blueberries”), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce the appointment of José María Forero, the former Global Head of B2B of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves”) as President of Latin American Operations, effective February 16, 2021.

Mr. Forero is a C-level executive with 17+ years of regional and global experience in sales having led successful development of commercial departments within numerous companies, including most recently Clever Leaves, the largest medical cannabis licensed producer in Colombia. Mr. Forero is an Industrial Engineer and has an Executive MBA degree from INALDE Busines School.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, CLVR reached to a volume of 9095183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.91.

CLVR stock trade performance evaluation

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.42 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR], while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $230 million, or 10.80% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,723,488, which is approximately 17.301% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,613,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.86 million in CLVR stocks shares; and CNH PARTNERS LLC, currently with $18.62 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 4,146,453 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,339,207 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,323,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,809,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,675,189 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,860,978 shares during the same period.