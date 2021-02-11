Market cap of CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] reaches 1.16B – now what?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] jumped around 0.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.77 at the close of the session, up 7.60%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that CarLotz Enters West Coast Market and Opens Second Florida Location.

The Seattle and Orlando area hubs mark the company’s 9th and 10th locations.

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced it has opened hubs in the Seattle, Washington and Orlando, Florida markets. The Seattle-area hub, located at 20612 Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, Washington, is approximately 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. This marks the ninth opening for CarLotz and the first on the west coast. The Orlando-area hub, located at 1700 E Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island, Florida, is the Company’s second location in Florida and tenth opening to-date.

CarLotz Inc. stock is now -12.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOTZ Stock saw the intraday high of $9.87 and lowest of $8.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.90, which means current price is +12.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, LOTZ reached a trading volume of 7776956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LOTZ stock performed recently?

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]

There are presently around $269 million, or 27.50% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,996,532, which is approximately 0.224% of the company’s market cap and around 33.40% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 1,918,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.74 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.47 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 143.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 6,312,162 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 5,538,145 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,635,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,485,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,292,781 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,912 shares during the same period.