Market cap of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] reaches 128.79M – now what?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] closed the trading session at $2.82 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.63, while the highest price level was $3.06. The company report on February 10, 2021 that AIM ImmunoTech Announces the Expansion of its Pancreatic Cancer Program to Include New Patients in the Netherlands.

Early Access Program Will Also Allow Further Treatment of Patients Treated Under the Previous Ampligen Early Access Program.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announced that the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) has approved treatment for six pancreatic cancer patients as part of a new, follow-up Early Access Program (EAP) at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. Subject to further authorization we plan to treat up to 16 pancreatic cancer patients with rintatolimod (Ampligen) under the EAP, which follows the success of a previous multi-year Ampligen EAP for pancreatic cancer patients at Erasmus MC. The new approval was designed to include several patients treated under the previous EAP, who are still alive despite their diagnoses several years ago of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.54 percent and weekly performance of 35.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, AIM reached to a volume of 10804497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 643.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.58. With this latest performance, AIM shares gained by 36.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8831.43 and a Gross Margin at -537.86. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6809.29.

Return on Total Capital for AIM is now -81.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, AIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] managed to generate an average of -$366,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.00 and a Current Ratio set at 50.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $7 million, or 6.50% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 805,415, which is approximately 69.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 510,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in AIM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.06 million in AIM stock with ownership of nearly 9.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 769,005 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 265,283 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,586,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,620,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 297,422 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 143,234 shares during the same period.