Market Analysts see Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is now 13.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.40 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.53, which means current price is +24.99% from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 385.81K shares, WRN reached a trading volume of 4471550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2017, representing the official price target for Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Copper and Gold Corporation is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01.

How has WRN stock performed recently?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, WRN shares gained by 10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2649, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1196 for the last 200 days.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WRN is now -5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] managed to generate an average of -$196,272 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 13.31% of WRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.62% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 3,698,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 million in WRN stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $3.97 million in WRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Copper and Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Western Copper and Gold Corporation [AMEX:WRN] by around 12,217,548 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 228,764 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,160,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,606,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,818,461 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,195 shares during the same period.