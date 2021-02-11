Market Analysts see Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.72. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Under Armour Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings And Conference Call Date.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its fourth quarter and full year (ended Dec. 31st) on Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. EST to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7862246 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 3.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.97%.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $8.55 billion, with 454.54 million shares outstanding and 382.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 7862246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $16.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on UAA stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 100.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 20.39 for the last single week of trading, and 12.86 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $3,358 million, or 91.30% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,899,472, which is approximately 3.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 15,681,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.91 million in UAA stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $247.76 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 537.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 32,464,457 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 28,624,365 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 100,953,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,042,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,350,948 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,189,312 shares during the same period.