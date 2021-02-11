Market Analysts see Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: NTEC] gained 33.28% or 1.96 points to close at $7.85 with a heavy trading volume of 4625358 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Intec Pharma Announces Cannabinoid Research Collaboration with GW Pharma.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”) announces it has entered into a feasibility agreement with GW Research Limited (“GW”), London, U.K. to explore using the Accordion Pill (AP) platform for an undisclosed research program.

“We are very excited to collaborate with GW,” said Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma. “Through partnerships such as this, we continue to evaluate the utility of our Accordion Pill (AP) platform in the development of innovative therapeutics.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.1135, the shares rose to $8.36 and dropped to $5.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTEC points out that the company has recorded 6.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -256.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, NTEC reached to a volume of 4625358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Intec Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $10 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Intec Pharma Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on NTEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intec Pharma Ltd is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for NTEC stock

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.55. With this latest performance, NTEC shares gained by 78.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.75 for Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NTEC is now -105.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.64. Additionally, NTEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] managed to generate an average of -$971,408 per employee.

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intec Pharma Ltd posted -3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTEC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.82% of NTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTEC stocks are: MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 241,807, which is approximately 99.855% of the company’s market cap and around 8.74% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 82,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in NTEC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.22 million in NTEC stock with ownership of nearly 4093.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intec Pharma Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ:NTEC] by around 219,696 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 119,035 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 79,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTEC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,885 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 102,591 shares during the same period.