Market Analysts see Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE: FTAI] gained 15.58% on the last trading session, reaching $27.97 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Virtual Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 1:20PM (ET) on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Interested investors may access the Company’s presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC represents 86.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.34 billion with the latest information. FTAI stock price has been found in the range of $24.51 to $28.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 524.33K shares, FTAI reached a trading volume of 2195864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for FTAI stock

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.77. With this latest performance, FTAI shares gained by 27.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.48 for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.99, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTAI is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.98. Additionally, FTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] managed to generate an average of $1,830,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 209.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC go to -14.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]

There are presently around $1,113 million, or 54.70% of FTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAI stocks are: WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,785,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,400,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.69 million in FTAI stocks shares; and STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $91.4 million in FTAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE:FTAI] by around 5,458,298 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,413,746 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 37,100,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,972,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,764,758 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 923,995 shares during the same period.