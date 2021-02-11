Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] is 32.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] gained 12.83% or 0.34 points to close at $2.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3609571 shares. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Leap Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available on Monday, January 11 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the Investors page of the company’s website at https://investors.leaptx.com/, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

It opened the trading session at $2.93, the shares rose to $3.24 and dropped to $2.7105, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPTX points out that the company has recorded 59.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -160.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 944.49K shares, LPTX reached to a volume of 3609571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 154.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for LPTX stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.55. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 36.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.66 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -791.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -824.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -886.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -248.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,265,385 per employee.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

There are presently around $66 million, or 54.50% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.04% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,716,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.85 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $7.49 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly -5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 3,096,065 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 7,640,977 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,223,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,960,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,512,999 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,171,217 shares during the same period.