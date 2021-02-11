Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] is 33.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KZR] gained 13.84% on the last trading session, reaching $6.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Kezar Life Sciences to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, being held from February 16 – 18, 2021. Kezar’s Chief Scientific Officer, Chris Kirk, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion, “Progress in Drugging the Undruggable Cancer Targets” at the conference.

The presentation will be available on demand on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. represents 50.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $327.06 million with the latest information. KZR stock price has been found in the range of $6.08 to $7.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 198.65K shares, KZR reached a trading volume of 2355250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

William Blair have made an estimate for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.64. With this latest performance, KZR shares gained by 24.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KZR is now -39.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.15. Additionally, KZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] managed to generate an average of -$877,175 per employee.Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.80 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KZR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]

There are presently around $146 million, or 54.40% of KZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZR stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 4,533,148, which is approximately 6.865% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,519,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.47 million in KZR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $12.45 million in KZR stock with ownership of nearly 0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KZR] by around 3,294,402 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,377,643 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,114,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,786,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,207,136 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,890 shares during the same period.