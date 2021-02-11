Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] moved up 14.49: Why It’s Important

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 14.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.98. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Jupiter Wellness Appoints Ryan T. Allison as VP of Business Development.

Tech Specialist With Track Record of Applying Big Data and Technology Infrastructure To Drive Rapid Revenue Growth.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products, announced the appointment of Ryan T. Allison to the newly created position of Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Allison will lead Jupiter’s product acquisition, launch, and marketing strategies as the company expands its product pipeline.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2219729 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at 13.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.74%.

The market cap for JUPW stock reached $73.10 million, with 9.16 million shares outstanding and 4.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 557.54K shares, JUPW reached a trading volume of 2219729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.97.

How has JUPW stock performed recently?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -14256.95 and a Gross Margin at -179.23. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14337.13.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, JUPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] managed to generate an average of -$185,092 per employee.Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ:JUPW] by around 53 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JUPW stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 53 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.