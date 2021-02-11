J.Jill Inc. [JILL] Is Currently 20.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE: JILL] gained 20.53% or 0.93 points to close at $5.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1998682 shares. The company report on December 10, 2020 that J.Jill, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

James S. Scully, Interim Chief Executive Officer of J.Jill, Inc. stated, “Our third quarter results represent sequential topline improvement as the majority of our stores were reopened for the entire period. Direct sales were up 4% for the quarter and penetration remained healthy at over 60% of total sales. We have continued to be disciplined with regards to cost and inventory management, and we took aggressive actions to effectively clear units during the quarter to better align our inventory position with current demand. These actions, along with our improved financial flexibility through our recent agreement with our lenders, better position J.Jill as we continue to focus on driving profitable growth. As we embark on our next chapter, we are pleased to welcome our permanent CEO, Claire Spofford, who will join us early next year, and brings deep knowledge of J.Jill’s loyal customer base as well as a track record of evolving brands into profitable, digitally-driven omnichannel businesses.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.56, the shares rose to $5.63 and dropped to $4.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JILL points out that the company has recorded 97.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -252.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 328.56K shares, JILL reached to a volume of 1998682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about J.Jill Inc. [JILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JILL shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JILL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for J.Jill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for J.Jill Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.Jill Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for JILL stock

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.80. With this latest performance, JILL shares gained by 48.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.Jill Inc. [JILL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +56.51. J.Jill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.60.

Return on Total Capital for JILL is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,236.03. Additionally, JILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] managed to generate an average of -$34,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.J.Jill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.Jill Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JILL.

An analysis of insider ownership at J.Jill Inc. [JILL]

There are presently around $5 million, or 71.40% of JILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JILL stocks are: PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY with ownership of 300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 266,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in JILL stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.52 million in JILL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.Jill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL] by around 496,396 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 359,231 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 309,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,165,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JILL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 449,136 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 221,124 shares during the same period.