Infosys Limited [INFY] Revenue clocked in at $12.97 billion, up 4.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently Acquired Businesses.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced a strategic collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems, a leading aero structures manufacturer. Spirit has chosen Infosys as its lead technology integration partner to help drive and set up the end-to-end applications and infrastructure integration of a few of Bombardier’s former aerostructures and aftermarket services assets, which have been recently acquired by Spirit. As the exclusive IT partner, Infosys will leverage its system integration expertise, ecosystem partners, and extensive knowledge of the aviation sector to develop a robust IT framework, which will be built on infrastructure solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Seamless IT integration is imperative for successful mergers and acquisitions. The partnership will enable Spirit AeroSystems to empower stakeholders by transforming business applications and facilitating agile, resilient operations on the cloud.

A sum of 7969691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.15M shares. Infosys Limited shares reached a high of $17.88 and dropped to a low of $17.63 until finishing in the latest session at $17.64.

The one-year INFY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.2. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on INFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 47.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.95, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infosys Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 29.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $684,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

INFY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Infosys Limited [INFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,119 million, or 17.90% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,094,913, which is approximately 10.733% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,659,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $787.79 million in INFY stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $562.45 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 23.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 84,386,521 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 144,665,531 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 457,952,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 687,004,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,610,496 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,223,026 shares during the same period.