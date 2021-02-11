Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] gain 28.03% so far this year. What now?

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] closed the trading session at $0.97 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.90, while the highest price level was $0.99. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Golden Minerals Announces First Gold Pour at Rodeo.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the first gold pour from its Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico. The pour occurred on January 30, 2021, on schedule and roughly three weeks after the first loads of material were trucked from the Rodeo site to the Company’s Velardeña oxide plant for processing. The first pour produced approximately 150 gold equivalent ounces. Additional gold pours are planned for early February.

“This first pour represents a tremendous milestone for Golden Minerals. Not only have we brought Rodeo online amidst the many challenges presented by Covid-19, but we have brought it to production both on time and on budget. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our employees and business partners who helped us achieve this milestone,” said Warren Rehn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.03 percent and weekly performance of 11.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 129.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, AUMN reached to a volume of 7561983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.16.

AUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.75. With this latest performance, AUMN shares gained by 28.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 275.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7143, while it was recorded at 0.8862 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4860 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.19 and a Gross Margin at -1.06. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.68.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -124.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 29.70% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,290,983, which is approximately 40.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 799,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in AUMN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.48 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 1,159,838 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 707,376 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,760,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,628,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 466,514 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,791 shares during the same period.