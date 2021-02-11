For TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [NYSE: THS] gained 19.38% on the last trading session, reaching $50.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that TreeHouse Foods Comments on JANA Partners 13D Filing and Nomination of Director Candidates.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) issued the following statement addressing JANA Partners’ 13D filing and nomination of three directors for election to TreeHouse’s board of directors:.

“TreeHouse has held multiple discussions with JANA in the spirit of maintaining constructive dialogue. During those conversations, JANA expressed strong support for the actions TreeHouse has taken to drive growth and profitability and enhance stockholder value. In particular, JANA has highlighted our strong position as a leader in private label, our progress in driving improved operating performance and cash flow, and the value creation opportunity that our acquisition of Riviana represents.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. represents 56.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.86 billion with the latest information. THS stock price has been found in the range of $48.06 to $52.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 722.20K shares, THS reached a trading volume of 3013722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THS shares is $53.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for TreeHouse Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on THS stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for THS shares from 50 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TreeHouse Foods Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for THS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for THS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for THS stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.30. With this latest performance, THS shares gained by 27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.37 for TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.97, while it was recorded at 43.42 for the last single week of trading, and 43.43 for the last 200 days.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.94. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.57.

Return on Total Capital for THS is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.48. Additionally, THS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] managed to generate an average of -$10,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TreeHouse Foods Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TreeHouse Foods Inc. go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]

There are presently around $2,540 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,024,394, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,758,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.5 million in THS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $197.04 million in THS stock with ownership of nearly 1.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TreeHouse Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. [NYSE:THS] by around 3,685,971 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 5,215,451 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 50,923,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,824,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 654,166 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,268,828 shares during the same period.