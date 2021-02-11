For SunPower Corporation [SPWR], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] surged by $3.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.66 during the day while it closed the day at $49.12. The company report on February 9, 2021 that SunPower Recognizes Dealers for Excellence in Solar Design and Installation.

Winners selected from company’s network of more than 540 small and medium-sized solar businesses spanning 48 U.S. states.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services company, recognized seven of its dealers for exceptionally designed and deployed solar projects commissioned in 2020. The awards were given at the company’s annual dealer conference, held virtually on Feb. 3 and 4, 2021. SunPower’s installing dealer base of more than 540 small and medium-sized businesses provide localized sales, installation and support to residential and commercial customers across 48 U.S. states.

SunPower Corporation stock has also gained 12.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPWR stock has inclined by 141.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 518.49% and gained 91.58% year-on date.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $7.71 billion, with 170.11 million shares outstanding and 80.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 7827197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $24.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.25. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 67.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 518.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 689.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.38, while it was recorded at 44.58 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,769.40. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,644.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $2,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,583 million, or 48.60% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,336,882, which is approximately -6.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,261,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.05 million in SPWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $270.02 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -46.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 18,444,555 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 19,917,915 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 34,587,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,950,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,771,451 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,264,076 shares during the same period.