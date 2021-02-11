For Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] price surged by 25.28 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Great Panther Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Tucano Gold Mine.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) (“Great Panther” or the “Company”) announces it has filed the “Amended and Restated Technical Report on the 2020 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources of the Tucano Gold Mine, Amapa State, Brazil” (“Technical Report”). The Technical Report was amended and restated to make minor typographical corrections to the earlier filed report.

A sum of 49651863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.38M shares. Great Panther Mining Limited shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $0.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.06. With this latest performance, GPL shares gained by 33.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8440, while it was recorded at 0.9033 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7613 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Great Panther Mining Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at -10.87. Great Panther Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.92.

Return on Total Capital for GPL is now -34.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.36. Additionally, GPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] managed to generate an average of -$147,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Panther Mining Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,323,902, which is approximately 6.605% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 12,251,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.86 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.22 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly -8.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 14,298,062 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,193,653 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 58,569,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,061,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,999,903 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 437,085 shares during the same period.