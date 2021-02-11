For Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE: CSPR] jumped around 0.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.34 at the close of the session, up 10.66%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Casper Sleep Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 24.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 24, 2021 to review these results and other business updates.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 866-319-1799 (for domestic callers) or 825-312-2362 (for international callers). Please call at least five minutes in advance of the start of the call to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. Interested parties may also access a live audio webcast of the call at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Please allow 15 minutes to register. A replay of the call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call until April 25, 2021 at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Casper Sleep Inc. stock is now 51.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSPR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.40 and lowest of $8.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.40, which means current price is +56.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 819.66K shares, CSPR reached a trading volume of 1366525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSPR shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Casper Sleep Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casper Sleep Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has CSPR stock performed recently?

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, CSPR shares gained by 45.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.20 and a Gross Margin at +47.27. Casper Sleep Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.18.

Return on Total Capital for CSPR is now -165.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.81. Additionally, CSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 494.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 167.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] managed to generate an average of -$111,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Casper Sleep Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Casper Sleep Inc. posted -2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -324.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casper Sleep Inc. go to 17.80%.

Insider trade positions for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]

There are presently around $127 million, or 40.40% of CSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSPR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,226,130, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,629,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.19 million in CSPR stocks shares; and NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, currently with $16.38 million in CSPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casper Sleep Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE:CSPR] by around 3,629,706 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,038,549 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,377,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,045,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSPR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,491 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 829,441 shares during the same period.