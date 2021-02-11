Thursday, February 11, 2021
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] is 10.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] price plunged by -2.57 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on December 24, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFT, RESI, CIT, and ALSK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

A sum of 8022645 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.00M shares. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares reached a high of $17.22 and dropped to a low of $16.06 until finishing in the latest session at $16.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.25

BFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 17.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Fundamentals:

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] Insider Position Details

40 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:BFT] by around 8,226,087 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,226,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,226,087 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Stock trading around $39.93 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleWall Street Analyst Upgrade Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. What else is Wall St. saying

