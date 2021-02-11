Thursday, February 11, 2021
type here...
Companies

FG New America Acquisition Corp. [FGNA] is 11.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

FG New America Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FGNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.20%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA).

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (“FG New America” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FGNA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which FG New America, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Opportunity Financial, LLC (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that serves the everyday consumer, and result in OppFi becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, FG New America shareholders will retain ownership of only 30% of the combined company.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the FG New America Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 269.12K shares, FGNA stock reached a trading volume of 13699060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FG New America Acquisition Corp. [FGNA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FG New America Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.28

FGNA Stock Performance Analysis:

FG New America Acquisition Corp. [FGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for FG New America Acquisition Corp. [FGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into FG New America Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

FG New America Acquisition Corp. [FGNA] Insider Position Details

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

4 institutional holders increased their position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FGNA] by around 932,100 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 932,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FGNA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 932,100 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleLordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Stock trading around $29.51 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Stock trading around $29.51 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Lordstown Motors Corp. price surged by 6.80 percent to reach at $1.88. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Lordstown Motors Releases...
Read more
Companies

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] is 167.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Qutoutiao Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Is Currently 11.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
BOQI International Medical Inc. price surged by 11.42 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on February 10, 2021 that BOQI International...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.