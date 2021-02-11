Exicure Inc. [XCUR] Is Currently 15.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 15.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.80. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Exicure Announces Participation in 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, announced participation in a series of 1×1 meetings with institutional investors at the 10th Annual SV Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, occurring February 24 – 26, 2021.

To schedule a 1×1 meeting with Exicure, please view availability on the conference page here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1130733 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exicure Inc. stands at 8.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.13%.

The market cap for XCUR stock reached $242.14 million, with 87.23 million shares outstanding and 66.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 537.68K shares, XCUR reached a trading volume of 1130733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exicure Inc. [XCUR]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for XCUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has XCUR stock performed recently?

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.21. With this latest performance, XCUR shares gained by 21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.74 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exicure Inc. [XCUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2053.78. Exicure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2029.55.

Return on Total Capital for XCUR is now -47.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exicure Inc. [XCUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, XCUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings analysis for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exicure Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XCUR.

Insider trade positions for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]

There are presently around $88 million, or 45.90% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 7,340,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.33% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 6,977,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.88 million in XCUR stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $9.78 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 901,330 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,568,967 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,061,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,531,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,790 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 184,220 shares during the same period.