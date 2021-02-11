ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] Stock trading around $8.65 per share: What’s Next?

ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ: ENG] jumped around 1.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.65 at the close of the session, up 19.97%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that ENGlobal Issues Update on Progress of Modular Hydrogen Plant and Developing Green Energy Opportunities.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, issued a progress report on the company’s contract, signed in November 2019, to engineer and fabricate a complete modular hydrogen production facility. This facility, the first of its kind constructed in the U.S., will utilize a hydrogen reforming technology developed by our collaboration partner that consumes 20 percent less feed and fuel gas than that of conventional hydrogen plants, thereby substantially lowering operating costs and the related carbon footprint. In this application the carbon intensity of the hydrogen plant is further lowered by recycling gasses produced by the adjoining renewal diesel unit.

The project, valued at approximately $25 million, remains on schedule and within the company’s estimated cost budget, said ENGlobal. To date, the company has completed the engineering and design phase of the facility and is currently involved in the fabrication phase of its 24 process modules and supporting structure. Thus far, all major components necessary for the module completion have been received and are being installed. Following this step, the modules are expected be tested and shipped to the customer in stages between now and June 1, 2021.

ENGlobal Corporation stock is now 170.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENG Stock saw the intraday high of $8.97 and lowest of $7.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.40, which means current price is +206.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, ENG reached a trading volume of 6349582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENGlobal Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENG in the course of the last twelve months was 825.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.18. With this latest performance, ENG shares gained by 99.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 748.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 801.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.10 for ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.48 and a Gross Margin at +13.33. ENGlobal Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.60.

Return on Total Capital for ENG is now -8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.82. Additionally, ENG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] managed to generate an average of -$5,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.ENGlobal Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

There are presently around $23 million, or 24.00% of ENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENG stocks are: OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC with ownership of 1,059,400, which is approximately 2.914% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, holding 613,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 million in ENG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.62 million in ENG stock with ownership of nearly -39.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENGlobal Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ:ENG] by around 240,983 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 427,662 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,514,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,183,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,417 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 74,416 shares during the same period.