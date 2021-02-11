Enerplus Corporation [ERF] is 47.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.62 at the close of the session, up 11.33%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that FACIT Crowns 2021 Winner of Falcons’ Fortunes Pitch Competition; Announces Follow-on Investment in 2020 Winner, Bridge7 Oncology.

Enerplus Corporation stock is now 47.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ERF Stock saw the intraday high of $4.63 and lowest of $4.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.46, which means current price is +50.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 6004896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]?

SunTrust have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ERF stock performed recently?

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.62. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 29.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.46 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.70.

Return on Total Capital for ERF is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.83. Additionally, ERF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] managed to generate an average of -$678,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF.

Insider trade positions for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

There are presently around $489 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 21,211,604, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 16,682,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.23 million in ERF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.85 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -0.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 21,512,578 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 22,502,511 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 73,910,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,925,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,560,290 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,446,934 shares during the same period.