Daiwa Securities lifts Morgan Stanley [MS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $74.865 during the day while it closed the day at $74.33.



Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 5.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 32.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.55% and gained 8.46% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $132.77 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.18M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7202387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $83.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.31, while it was recorded at 73.66 for the last single week of trading, and 54.15 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.70. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.13.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.47. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 230.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.33%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118,477 million, or 59.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,007,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.07 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.98 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 696 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 86,704,998 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 90,910,836 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 1,416,312,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,928,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,725,312 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 13,729,226 shares during the same period.