Criteo S.A. [CRTO] Revenue clocked in at $2.06 billion, up 41.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Criteo S.A. [NASDAQ: CRTO] gained 17.70% on the last trading session, reaching $28.93 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Criteo Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Q4 Revenue ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA Above Top End of Guidance.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Company Targeting Low to Mid Single Digit Growth in Fiscal 2021.

Criteo S.A. represents 60.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.69 billion with the latest information. CRTO stock price has been found in the range of $26.77 to $35.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 501.43K shares, CRTO reached a trading volume of 5413196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Criteo S.A. [CRTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRTO shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Criteo S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Criteo S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Criteo S.A. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRTO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CRTO stock

Criteo S.A. [CRTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.38. With this latest performance, CRTO shares gained by 50.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.96 for Criteo S.A. [CRTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.06, while it was recorded at 25.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.75 for the last 200 days.

Criteo S.A. [CRTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Criteo S.A. [CRTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +34.51. Criteo S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for CRTO is now 12.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Criteo S.A. [CRTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.48. Additionally, CRTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Criteo S.A. [CRTO] managed to generate an average of $32,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Criteo S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Criteo S.A. [CRTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Criteo S.A. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Criteo S.A. go to -4.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Criteo S.A. [CRTO]

There are presently around $1,297 million, or 89.90% of CRTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTO stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 6,149,859, which is approximately 6.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS, holding 4,855,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.35 million in CRTO stocks shares; and RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $110.19 million in CRTO stock with ownership of nearly 851.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Criteo S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Criteo S.A. [NASDAQ:CRTO] by around 7,541,687 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,507,609 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 41,700,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,749,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 482,607 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,250,292 shares during the same period.