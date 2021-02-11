Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] Revenue clocked in at $1.47 billion, up 23.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -2.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.70. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Company guides continued growth for 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7694638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at 9.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.97%.

The market cap for CRSR stock reached $4.09 billion, with 84.87 million shares outstanding and 26.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, CRSR reached a trading volume of 7694638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $41.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CRSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has CRSR stock performed recently?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.50, while it was recorded at 44.75 for the last single week of trading.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.71. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Total Capital for CRSR is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.34. Additionally, CRSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] managed to generate an average of -$4,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 65.35%.

Insider trade positions for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]

There are presently around $547 million, or 90.30% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,457,103, which is approximately 13.683% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,959,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.61 million in CRSR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $84.66 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 9,738,158 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 721,466 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,784,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,243,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,439,178 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.